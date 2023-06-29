SUKE Highway Alam Damai free toll ends tonight, toll collections begins on June 30 12:01am – RM2.30 fee

In Local News / By Paul Tan / 29 June 2023 9:25 pm / 0 comments

The two week period of motorists enjoying free toll at the SUKE highway’s Alam Damai toll plaza ends tonight. A toll charge of RM2.30 will apply when you go through the toll plaza from June 30 2023 12:01am, which is after midnight today.

The SUKE has three toll plazas – Alam Damai, Bukit Teratai and Ampang. All three toll plazas cost RM2.30 each. This means it will cost Class 1 vehicle users a total of RM6.90 (RM2.30 x 3) to travel the total length of the SUKE in one direction.

SUKE’s main line is now fully complete, with the only remaining interchange under construction being the Alam Damai interchange which is expected to be ready in August 2023.

Have you tried the SUKE highway yet? What do you think of it so far?