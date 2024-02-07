SUKE highway – Prolintas announces reopening of Jalan Alam Damai-Taman Len Seng stretch to traffic

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 7 2024 6:24 pm

Prolintas, the concessionaire for the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) Alam Damai elevated interchange, has announced the reopening of the stretch of road on Jalan Aman Damai heading towards Taman Len Seng and from Taman Len Seng towards Jalan Alam Damai, as well as that from the MRR2 to Alam Damai.

The roads have been closed for years to facilitate the construction of the SUKE, and following the completion of the highway project with the opening of the Alam Damai interchange in October last year, access to to the stretch – which has been fully repaired by Prolintas – has now been restored.

The reopening was announced by Prolintas earlier this evening via a Facebook post, with the barriers removed less than an hour ago. Traffic accessing the stretch is reportedly still light, as likely many are still unaware that it is now accessible to vehicles.

Phase 1 of the SUKE, a 16.6 km-long stretch from the signature big loop Cheras-Kajang interchange to Bukit Antarabangs, awas opened to traffic in September 2022, while Phase 2, a 7.8 km-long stretch that connects Sri Petaling and Bukit Jalil to the Cheras-Kajang interchange. was officially launched in June. The opening of the Alam Damai interchange on October 20 completed the project, and the reopening of the road beneath the highway in that area now finishes the build in its entirety.

