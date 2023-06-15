SUKE Highway Map and list of interchanges

In Local News / By Paul Tan / 15 June 2023 12:20 pm / 13 comments

The Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) has been officially launched. The new SUKE highway has 14 interchanges along its 24.4 km main line.

The following is a list of the SUKE interchanges:

Sri Petaling

Sungai Besi

Alam Damai

Cheras-Kajang

Cheras-Hartamas

Bukit Teratai

Tasik Tambahan

Permai

Kosas

Pekan Ampang

Ampang Point

Ulu Kelang

Hillview

Bukit Antarabangsa

The 16.6 km long stretch of Phase 1 spans from the Cheras-Kajang interchange (on the Grand Saga, near Plaza Phoenix) to Bukit Antarabangsa.

The 7.8 km-long Phase 2 starts at Sri Petaling (direct from Kesas Highway or a slip road next to Endah Parade) and that’s the Sri Petaling interchange – besides Kesas, SUKE also connects with the KL-Seremban Highway here.

The next interchange is just a stone’s throw away – the Sungai Besi interchange is just next to the old town’s MRT Putrajaya Line station and it connects SUKE with the Besraya Highway.

SUKE Alam Damai interchange opening in August 2023

While the SUKE’s main line is now fully complete with the opening of Phase 2, the Alam Damai interchange is still under construction and Prolintas says that it will be complete in Q3 2023, specifically August – 20% more to go for this interchange, we’re told.

Overall, the SUKE project is now 99.54% complete as of June 15 2023.

SUKE Highway Toll Price

The SUKE has three toll plazas – Alam Damai, Bukit Teratai and Ampang. Alam Damai toll is currently free until 11.59 pm on June 29 2023. SUKE highway is priced at RM2.30 through each toll plaza for Class 1 vehicles, or passenger vehicles.

This means it will cost Class 1 vehicle users a total of RM6.90 (RM2.30 x 3) to travel the length of the SUKE in one direction.

How to enter SUKE from Cheras-Kajang Interchange?

You can enter SUKE at the Cheras-Kajang Interchange from either direction of Jalan Cheras.

If you are coming from Kajang and heading towards KL, exit at the signboard that says Kuantan/Ampang/Ulu Kelang.

If you are coming from Jalan Loke Yew and heading towards Kajang, exit at the signboard that says Perhilitan/Cheras Hartamas.

Have you tried the SUKE highway yet? What do you think of it so far?