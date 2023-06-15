SUKE Highway Map and list of interchanges

The Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) has been officially launched. The new SUKE highway has 14 interchanges along its 24.4 km main line.
The following is a list of the SUKE interchanges:
- Sri Petaling
- Sungai Besi
- Alam Damai
- Cheras-Kajang
- Cheras-Hartamas
- Bukit Teratai
- Tasik Tambahan
- Permai
- Kosas
- Pekan Ampang
- Ampang Point
- Ulu Kelang
- Hillview
- Bukit Antarabangsa
The 16.6 km long stretch of Phase 1 spans from the Cheras-Kajang interchange (on the Grand Saga, near Plaza Phoenix) to Bukit Antarabangsa.
The 7.8 km-long Phase 2 starts at Sri Petaling (direct from Kesas Highway or a slip road next to Endah Parade) and that’s the Sri Petaling interchange – besides Kesas, SUKE also connects with the KL-Seremban Highway here.
The next interchange is just a stone’s throw away – the Sungai Besi interchange is just next to the old town’s MRT Putrajaya Line station and it connects SUKE with the Besraya Highway.
SUKE Alam Damai interchange opening in August 2023
While the SUKE’s main line is now fully complete with the opening of Phase 2, the Alam Damai interchange is still under construction and Prolintas says that it will be complete in Q3 2023, specifically August – 20% more to go for this interchange, we’re told.
Overall, the SUKE project is now 99.54% complete as of June 15 2023.
SUKE Highway Toll Price
The SUKE has three toll plazas – Alam Damai, Bukit Teratai and Ampang. Alam Damai toll is currently free until 11.59 pm on June 29 2023. SUKE highway is priced at RM2.30 through each toll plaza for Class 1 vehicles, or passenger vehicles.
This means it will cost Class 1 vehicle users a total of RM6.90 (RM2.30 x 3) to travel the length of the SUKE in one direction.
How to enter SUKE from Cheras-Kajang Interchange?
You can enter SUKE at the Cheras-Kajang Interchange from either direction of Jalan Cheras.
If you are coming from Kajang and heading towards KL, exit at the signboard that says Kuantan/Ampang/Ulu Kelang.
If you are coming from Jalan Loke Yew and heading towards Kajang, exit at the signboard that says Perhilitan/Cheras Hartamas.
Have you tried the SUKE highway yet? What do you think of it so far?
Comments
If each toll charge costs RM3.5..the total of 3 tolls = Rm10.50.
If at rm2.50 each,then Rm7.50.
Perhaps the Keluarga Garmen,could chip in a bit to subsidise the toll for 6-12 months,since rakyat is just recovering from covidian lockdowns.(an election goodie)
Copy paste: “The good thing about Malaysia. tolled roads are optional. Choose your journey and you will pay less.”
I hope that government will build another kajang-kl highway. All citizen from kajang-kl has to face the traffic for like 2 hours. or maybe government should open a lot of job vacancy in kajang or bangi rather than focus on KL. KL is sicked
Kajang folks will soon have new EKVE from the Sg Long Silk Highway to Jalan Ampang exit. But i wonder what is the project progress?? Still running or?
Take the train. Kajang to KL can be done by mrt or ktm.
I have used once the SUKE enter from Cheras-Kajang and exit to Bukit Antarabangsa. This journey merely save time but gonna pay 2 tolls meanwhile the distance is actually much longer compare to non-toll route. This SUKE is mainly reduce traffic on MRR2 while most other highways actually cut shot distance and save time.
Brown Flesh Vibrator says: in Lembah Kelang, even roads with 24 lanes on each side, they won’t reduce the traffic jams. We are so commercially congested with KL as focal point without diversifying to other areas/ towns.
Very good highway , i love it
People call me Ah Hong some also call me Simply Red. We love the country have many highway to keep pocket full so suggesting all toll must half price. Wish you all many prosperity keep pineapple on the front for more fortune.
Actually very convenient… Avoids the dreaded mrr2 during peak hours, but generally most people are just plain old cheapskates, they rather be stuck in a jam than pay tolls..
Scrap cars above 20yrs n no nd anymore new highways
Scrapping cars that are more than 20 years old would only cut down the number of old cars on the road & doesn’t necessarily reduce the overall number of vehicles on the road, because it is more than likely that those old cars will be replaced by newer ones.
when next phase open ? lights on highway now but not open. hope by merdeka day