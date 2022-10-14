In Local News / By Mick Chan / 14 October 2022 7:13 pm / 0 comments

Toll rates have been announced for the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE), and the rates will take effect from 12:01 am on Saturday (midnight tonight), October 15, 2022, and passage along the SUKE highway is priced at RM2.30 through each toll plaza for Class 1 vehicles, or passenger vehicles.

This applies to the Ampang and Bukit Teratai toll plazas, which are in the first phase of the highway that has already been opened. The already-open Phase 1 stretch is 16.6 km long, and goes from the Cheras-Kajang interchange to Bukit Antarabangsa.

The third toll plaza within the yet-to-be opened stretch is Alam Damai; assuming the same RM2.30 rate applies to the Alam Damai toll plaza, it will cost Class 1 vehicle users a total of RM6.90 to travel the length of the SUKE in one direction.

SUKE Highway toll rates for various vehicle classes; click to enlarge

With the official opening of Phase 1 of the SUKE last month, users of the new highway with Malaysia’s first helicoidal ramp have been given free passage for a period of one month from its opening at midday of September 16, 2022.

A total of 14 interchanges feature along the main line length of the SUKE, or 57.7 km if including the lengths of all interchanges; these are Sri Petaling, Sungai Besi, Alam Damai, Cheras-Kajang, Cheras-Hartamas, Bukit Teratai, Tasik Tambahan, Permai, Kosas, Pekan Ampang, Ampang Point, Ulu Kelang, Hillview and Bukit Antarabangsa. As mentioned, the stretch that is now open is from Cheras-Kajang (on the Grand Saga, near Plaza Phoenix) to Bukit Antarabangsa.

More recently, highway concessionaire Prolintas has also just opened the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH), which opened at midnight October 14, 2022 and will be toll-free until November 30, 2022.

