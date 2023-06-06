SUKE Highway Phase 2 teased – Ulu Kelang to Sri Petaling in just 20 minutes, official opening soon

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 June 2023 11:21 am / 0 comments

Prolintas has teased the impending opening of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) Phase 2. The concessionaire posted up a picture of the SUKE’s Sri Petaling interchange, saying that it will take just 20 minutes from Ulu Kelang to Sri Petaling.

“Your journey will be faster with the opening of the Sri Petaling interchange, SUKE Highway Phase 2, soon! This highway is the best alternative to avoid traffic jams on the MRR2. Experience a smoother and safe journey with SUKE Phase 2, which connects you direct to your destination. This intersection is set to connect you to six other highways heading to the south of KL,” the caption reads.

Phase 1 of the SUKE was opened to traffic in September 2022. The first phase is a 16.6 km stretch spans from the signature big loop Cheras-Kajang interchange to Bukit Antarabangsa. Phase 2 connects Sri Petaling and Kesas (where Endah Parade is) to the Cheras-Kajang interchange, near Plaza Phoenix.

In total, SUKE has 14 interchanges along its 24.4 km main line length (57.7 km if one includes all the interchanges), and these are Sri Petaling, Sungai Besi, Alam Damai, Cheras-Kajang, Cheras-Hartamas, Bukit Teratai, Tasik Tambahan, Permai, Kosas, Pekan Ampang, Ampang Point, Ulu Kelang, Hillview and Bukit Antarabangsa.

The MRR2 alternative is linked to the said ring road, Kesas (at Sri Petaling), KL-Seremban Highway, Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), Grand Saga, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH) and the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE). The future East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) will also be linked.

SUKE is a very scenic highway with a couple of unique features, and one more will be joining the list with the opening of Phase 2. Those around the Cheras area would know of the double-deck highway at Alam Damai that has been erected for some time now – that’s part of SUKE Phase 2.

As for tolls, the SUKE has three toll plazas – Phase 2’s Alam Damai will join the existing Bukit Teratai and Ampang, which collect RM2.30 each. Read all about the SUKE here, with our drone shots.