SUKE Alam Damai elevated interchange opening midnight today, links Jalan Alam Damai to the highway

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 19 2023 4:38 pm

View from SUKE – click to enlarge

We talked about it earlier today and voila, the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) Alam Damai elevated interchange will open to traffic midnight today, specifically 12:01 am, October 20. With this the SUKE is 100% complete.

The Alam Damai interchange spans 1.5 km and will provide direct access between the main line of SUKE and Jalan Alam Damai, the main thoroughfare of the Alam Damai township. Prolintas says that the opening of this interchange is expected to alleviate traffic congestion not just in Alam Damai, but also in Taman Connaught, Taman Len Seng, Taman Bukit Anggerik and the surrounding areas. No area has more tamans than Cheras!

In addition, the concessionaire says that the interchange will enhance connectivity to several strategic locations such as Ampang, Kuala Lumpur city, Sungai Besi and Bukit Jalil, and acts as an alternative to the MRR2 and Jalan Loke Yew, roads that are infamous for traffic jams.

View from Alam Damai – click to enlarge

With the opening of the Alam Damai elevated interchange, toll collection at the entrance and exit ramps will come into effect simultaneously.

As mentioned, with the opening of this final piece, the SUKE is now fully complete. Phase 1 was opened to traffic in September 2022. It’s a 16.6 km stretch from the signature big loop Cheras-Kajang interchange to Bukit Antarabangsa. Phase 2 was officially launched in June. The 7.8 km stretch connects Sri Petaling and Bukit Jalil to the Cheras-Kajang interchange.

We covered the launch of both phases, so click on the links to learn more about this 24.4 km city highway with scenic views (we have drone shots) and impressive structures that were very challenging to construct, as much of it was built above existing roads and tamans.

