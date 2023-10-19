Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 19 2023 10:36 am

Phase 2 of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) was officially launched in June. The 7.8 km stretch with one toll plaza connects Sri Petaling and Bukit Jalil to Phase 1’s Cheras-Kajang interchange.

Phase 1 of the MRR2 alternative was opened to traffic in September 2022. It’s a 16.6 km stretch from the signature big loop Cheras-Kajang interchange to Bukit Antarabangsa.

While the SUKE’s main line was fully completed with the opening of Phase 2, the Alam Damai interchange was still under construction at the launch, and Prolintas said that it will be completed in Q3 2023, specifically August, with 20% more to go for the interchange.

Q3 is now over and we’re now in the fourth and final quarter of 2023, so the Alam Damai interchange opening is behind schedule. But the good news is that it will be opening soon to serve the populous area – Prolintas has just released a video to say that. No specific date was mentioned, but we’re told to wait for the official announcement. Not long now then.

We covered SUKE Phase 2 in June and SUKE Phase 1 last year, so click on the links to learn more about this city highway with scenic views and impressive structures that were challenging to construct.

