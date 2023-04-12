In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 April 2023 3:51 pm / 0 comments

The Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) is the latest highway set to implement an open toll payment system, which is expected to start in September this year. This is according to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who also said in a recent Facebook post that there are now 12 highways that will implement the system. They list includes:

Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA or E9)

New Pantai Expressway (NPE or E10)

Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH or E12)

Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE or E35)

Penang Bridge (E36)

Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (E15)

Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP or E11)

SPRINT Highway (E23)

Shah Alam Expressway (E5)

SMART Tunnel (E38)

Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX or E20)

Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE or E33)

With the open toll payment system, motorists will be able to use debit or credit cards at specific terminals prepared at toll plazas to pay for toll. PLUS announced last month that motorists who wish to use debit or credit cards to pay for toll will have to utilise the radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes to do so.

Nanta had also said previously that the implementation of an open toll payment system is one of the preparatory steps for the transition towards multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll collection. Referring to his recent statement, the DUKE has been chosen as the second location for the implementation of the proof of concept (POC) after the BESRAYA to evaluate the MLFF system before it is implemented on all highways in Malaysia.

“As we all know, the implementation of the open toll payment system is an initial preparation for the transition towards the MLFF system, before it is fully implemented in phases by the third quarter of 2024,” Nanta said in a report by Bernama.

“This effort is hoped to provide an opportunity for the government, concession companies and the parties involved to identify and resolve all issues that may hinder the smooth implementation of the MLFF system in the future,” he added.