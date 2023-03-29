In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 29 March 2023 11:35 am / 0 comments

Another update regarding the implementation of the proposed multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll collection system, which is scheduled to be in place by 2025. Earlier this month, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the government would conduct a proof of concept (POC) for MLFF before the end of October 2023 to evaluate the system – for which RM3.46 billion has been allocated – before it is implemented for all highways in the country.

Now, the location of the first POC has been identified. In a post on his Facebook page, the works minister said that the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) has been chosen as the first pilot location, with the implementation set to be completed by the end of October.

He said that the ministry is also in discussions with other highway concessionaires to secure a second POC location, and that an announcement on this will be made in the near future. The POCs will allow authorities and service providers the ability to examine technical and legal issues and iron them out.

The MLFF pilot will also trial the open payment system for toll collection to be trialled alongside it. It was previously announced that five highways would begin running an open toll payment system – which allows motorists to use credit and debit cards to pay for toll charges – by September, and Besraya is one of them.

Besraya has been in the news for MLFF before. In September 2021, it was reported that Green Packet, together with Taiwan-based FETC International Co (FETCi), was set to begin the country’s first ever MLFF POC in early 2022. The location of that POC? Besraya, with the POC location specifically identified at KM5.5 northbound. Will the upcoming MLFF POC be at the same location?

Still on the subject of MLFF, it will now be known as multi-lane fast flow instead of by its universal “free flow” descriptor. Announcing the change in a FB post last week, Nanta said that this was to avoid confusion among highway users that use of the system is free (well, you know, Malaysians), and so, moving forward, it will be now termed as fast flow.