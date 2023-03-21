In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 March 2023 6:42 pm / 0 comments

Things are moving fast. Earlier, it was reported that five highways (NPE, GCE, AKLEH, Besraya and Penang Bridge) will begin running an open payment system for toll collection by September this year, the announcement coming right after transport minister Anthony Loke had said that such a payment system was set to be implemented soon.

Now, there’s an update to the implementation of the proposed multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll collection system. Scheduled to be in place by 2025, it was reported that a study will be carried out in 2024 and would take between one-and-a half to two years to complete.

That timeline has now been moved ahead. According to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the government will conduct a proof of concept (POC) for MLFF before the end of October 2023 to evaluate the system – for which RM3.46 billion has been allocated – before it is implemented for all highways in the country.

“The location of this POC is currently under negotiation and will be finalised in the near future,” he said. Last month, he had said that a pilot project would allow authorities and providers the ability to examine technical and legal issues and also provide the means to trial multi-mode payments through various digital payment providers.

With the pilot project being moved ahead of schedule, so too has the implementation timeline, it would seem. In February, the works minister had indicated that the government aimed to get the system in place before 2025, and this was repeated in his statement today, this time with an indicative date. “The full implementation of the MLFF will be done in phases no later than the third quarter of 2024,” he said.