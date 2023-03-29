In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 29 March 2023 2:14 pm / 4 comments

Five more highways have agreed to participate in implementing the open payment system for toll collection, which begins in mid-September. This was announced by works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi in a Facebook post. The five highways are:

Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP)

Western KL Traffic Dispersal System (Sprint)

Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas)

Kuala Lumpur-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX)

Smart Tunnel

This brings the total number of highways involved in the open toll payment system to 11. Last week, Nanta had announced that five highways would implement the system, which allows users to pay for toll using debit and credit cards.

The five initially mentioned are the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) and Penang Bridge. This was later increased to six when PLUS announced that the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) would also implement the system.

In his post, Nanta said that toll payment terminals using debit/credit cards will be provided in one lane of the toll plaza, but did not detail this further. In its announcement last week, PLUS said that motorists who wish to use debit or credit cards to pay for toll will have to utilise the radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes in order to do so.

Nanta said the implementation of an open toll payment system is one of the preparatory steps being taken for the transition towards multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll collection, of which the first proof of concept (POC) is set to be up and running on the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) by end-October.

Separately, in a statement, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said it welcomed the implementation of open toll payment and would work together with highway concessionires to introduce the system, taking into account the entire environment of the existing toll collection system.