Toyota Century SUV’s face teased before Sept 6 debut

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 5 September 2023 9:42 am / 0 comments

Toyota has released another teaser for the upcoming Century SUV, which will make its debut this week on September 6. This comes following an earlier teaser of the vehicle’s rear provided when the Japanese carmaker first announced it would hold a new car presentation on said date.

While it’s not confirmed if the high-riding model will formally be called the Century SUV, the gold phoenix logo at the front pretty much confirms it will be a Century-branded offering. Toyota has already turned the Crown into a subset of models, and the Century will undergo the same as well.

The logo sits within a rectangular grille with a thick surround as well as a distinctive insert featuring a polyhedral pattern. You’ll also notice the grille is slightly protruding and flanked by split LED headlamps with a J-shaped lighting signature that mirrors what we already saw in the rear.

Based on the previous teaser, the Century SUV will have a blocky body shape that is reminiscent of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, although the Toyota luxury mobile won’t come with rear-hinged doors. No word on what underpins the upcoming model for now, although reports suggest the GA-K or possibly the GA-L version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) as likely candidates.

The Century name is currently applied to a sedan – the third-generation G60 – that was introduced in 2018 and is powered by a hybridised 2UR-FSE 5.0 litre V8 with a total system output of 431 PS (425 hp or 317 kW).

