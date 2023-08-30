Toyota Century SUV teased before September 6 debut

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 30 August 2023 1:17 pm / 2 comments

Toyota has announced it will hold a new car presentation on September 6 but is not stating what it plans to reveal. However, based on a teaser image, it looks like we’ll finally get to see the long-awaited Century SUV (placeholder name for now).

The luxury model was first mooted during the presentation of the all-new Alphard and Vellfire back in June this year. At the time, Simon Humphries, chief branding officer and head of design at Toyota, said, “the Century is the ultimate chauffeur experience, but it too will have to evolve as we move to the future. Later in the year, I hope to have the chance to share the outcome of that story with a new edition to Toyota’s chauffeur series.”

We also got a very shadowy look at the upcoming model’s profile, which appears to be reminiscent of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The new teaser reaffirms this observation as we get to see a blocky body shape, with notable details being a good number of chrome accents and distinctive taillights with a J-shaped lighting signature. Unlike the Cullinan, the Toyota Century SUV doesn’t come with rear-hinged doors.

Details are scarce for now, but reports suggest the Century SUV will be built on either the GA-K or possibly the GA-L version of the Toyota New Global Architecture and be fitted with a hybrid powertrain. The latter has many candidates given GA-K version of the platform is also used for the Alphard, Vellfire as well as the Lexus LM, RX and TX while the GA-L is used by the latest Crown and LS. Other rumours claim the model will cost around 15 million yen (RM475,998) in Japan.

The Century name should be familiar to Toyota fans, as it is used for a range of luxury sedans, with the latest being the third-generation (G60) model introduced in 2018. The G60 is based on the Toyota N platform and features a hybridised 2UR-FSE 5.0 litre V8 with a total system output of 431 PS (425 hp or 317 kW).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.