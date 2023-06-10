2024 Lexus TX replaces the RX L, 7-seater SUV but we won’t get it, built exclusively for North America

In Cars, Lexus / By Paul Tan / 10 June 2023 3:40 pm / 0 comments

The Lexus TX was unveiled alongside the new Lexus GX, but while there is some tiny bit of hope for the GX to hit Malaysian showrooms, there’s none at all for the TX, which is made exclusively for the North American market.

The market wants three-row seven-seater SUVs it seems, and the TX will replace the RX L which won’t exist in the latest generation. It will be built at Toyota’s Indiana plant, the first Lexus to roll out from those doors.

The new Lexus TX measures 5,160 mm long, 1,990 mm wide and 1,780 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. As a comparison, the latest generation Lexus RX is 4,890 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,696 mm tall with a 2,850 mm wheelbase, so the TX has a wheelbase about 100 mm longer.

Among the three engine options, one stands out – a plug-in hybrid based on the 3.5 litre normally aspirated V6 engine and a CVT gearbox, which in general has been replaced by the four cylinder 2.4 litre turbo almost everywhere in the latest Toyota and Lexus cars.

It lives on in the TX and in a DIRECT4 AWD hybrid system, is paired with an electric motor on the rear axle. Called the TX 550h+, it is the first ever application of this particular combination. Total output is 406 hp.

The TX 500h is a hybrid without plugin capability, pairing a 2.4 litre turbo inline-4 engine with a six-speed auto to a DIRECT4 electric rear axle. Total output is 366 hp and 554 Nm of torque. The base TX is the TX 350 powered by the same 2.4 turbo but with no electrification, using an 8-speed auto gearbox offering a total output of 275 hp and 430 Nm of torque.



