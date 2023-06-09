2024 Lexus GX debuts – 3.5L turbo V6, 2.4L turbo hybrid on GA-F platform; E-KDSS for off-road driving

In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Mick Chan / 9 June 2023 3:06 pm / 0 comments

The third-generation Lexus GX makes its debut, bringing the latest iteration of the brand’s body-on-frame SUV that is positioned between the top-end LX and the unibody RX, succeeding the second-generation model that was facelifted for the second time in mid-2019.

The new-generation GX is built on the brand’s GA-F platform that is shared with its larger sibling, the LX, and measures 4,950 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,865 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,850 mm.

The new GX is offered at debut with a choice of two engines – a 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, and a 2.4 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain, the latter touted as a Lexus-first combination of a petrol-electric hybrid and a body-on-frame chassis.

Output figures for these engines in the new GX were not specified, however the same 3.5L biturbo V6 petrol in the Lexus LX and by relation, the 300-Series Toyota Land Cruiser outputs 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque, and paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission in those applications.

Similarly no figures were stated for the 2.4 litre turbocharged petrol hybrid powertrain; one such configuration in the broader Toyota group appears in the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, which features the 2.4L iForce Max Hybrid powertrain that packs a combined 326 hp at 630 Nm of torque when combined with a 48 hp electric motor that draws from a 1.87 kWh NiMH battery pack.

The third-generation GX has been given optimised suspension geometry for “outstanding vehicle stability”, while enhanced body rigidity contributes to the marque’s signature driving traits in the SUV, according to Lexus.

Lexus says that the GX is specified with traditional rigid rear suspension with extended rear wheel articulation to offer improved traction, while the electric power steering has been tuned to “minimise unnecessary road surface information” in order for the driver to fully concentrate on driving, it claims.

Wheels are offered in a selection of designs ranging from 18 inches to 22 inches in diameter. Approach, breakover and departure angles for the third-generation Lexus GX are 26 degrees, 23 degrees and 23 degrees, respectively.

Joining the debut of the third-generation GX is its Overtrail trim grade, which brings a more off-road-oriented set of exterior trim and interior equipment, as well as chassis enhancements to suit.

The Overtrail trim level brings all-terrain tyres as standard, and also features Lexus’ first application of E-KDSS, or Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System that was first deployed on the 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser.

This trim variant also brings Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control for traversing a variety of off-road terrain which a GX user may encounter, augmented by the Multi-Terrain Monitor. Inside, the Overtrail trim variant is outfitted with special seats which minimise head toss while the GX is being driven on rough roads, which helps to reduce passenger fatigue, says Lexus.

Following its debut, the third-generation Lexus GX will gradually arrive in different markets worldwide, with the roll-out to commence from the end of this year, says Lexus.