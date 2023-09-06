KTM Komuter Utara B’worth – Pdg Rengas extended to Ipoh, stops at Sg Siput, Kuala Kangsar – starts Sept 16

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 6 September 2023 11:39 am / 0 comments

KTM has announced that its Komuter Utara service is coming to Ipoh. The Padang Rengas – Butterworth – Padang Rengas route will be extended south (Padang Rengas is near Kuala Kangsar) to Perak’s capital city starting from September 16, which is Malaysia Day.

For those who are unfamiliar to this service, KTM Komuter Utara was introduced in 2015 and until August this year, has ferried 27.5 people, the train operator says. Besides the Padang Rengas – Butterworth route, the northern Komuter also does the Padang Besar – Butterworth – Padang Besar route daily. Basically, one heads north towards Thailand from Penang and the other route goes south.

Aside from Ipoh residents, the good news also extends to Sungai Siput and Kuala Kangsar, the two new stops between Padang Rengas and Ipoh.

The first train from Ipoh heading north will start at 4.40 am daily, while the first train from Butterworth moves at 5.30 am. The last train from Ipoh and Butterworth is at 6.35 pm and 7.10 pm, respectively. Along with the extension to Ipoh, this sector will have 20 services a day, up from the previous 16. The interval is every one hour during peak hours and every two hours outside of peak hours. The journey from Butterworth to Ipoh takes one hour and 56 minutes.

As for the fare, it’s RM12.80 for adults end-to-end. Children, senior citizens and OKU pay RM6.40 one way. The MyRailLife pass for free rides, introduced in February, is valid for Komuter Utara. Use the KITS app to plan your journey and buy tickets.

