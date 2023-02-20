In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 20 February 2023 10:31 am / 2 comments

Click to enlarge

KTM has launched the MyRailLife pass, which is an unlimited travel pass given free to students and the disabled. With the MyRailLife pass, students from Standard 1 to Form 6 as well as OKU registered with Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat can ride the KTM Komuter (Klang Valley and Utara) and the Shuttle Timuran (Gemas-Tumpat) for free. Launched last week, the initiative is from now till February 14, 2024.

Klang Valley KTM Komuter riders can apply for the MyRailLife pass at any KTM ticket counter. For KTM Komuter Utara and Shuttle Timuran, one can apply for a Passenger Name Record (PNR) at KTM counters or online, via the KITS app or KTM’s website.

The documents needed are a student’s MyKad or MyKid (Form 6 students need a confirmation letter from the school) or a government-issued OKU card. For KTM Komuter Utara and Shuttle Timuran, your PNR number is required. If you already have a Komuter Link concession card, exchange it with the MyRailLife pass.

The pass can only be used by its owner and those who misuse it will be fined a RM30 surcharge or ordered to leave the train if they fail to pay the fine.

It used to be RM5 per month with the MyRail5 pass, now it’s FOC. Definitely welcome news for students and OKU commuting with KTM.