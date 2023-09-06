RON97 petrol price September 2023 week two update – price of premium fuel unchanged at RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 6 September 2023 5:18 pm / 0 comments

With each Wednesday comes the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as today the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices for fuels for the coming week of September 7 to 13, 2023.

Once more, the price of RON 97 petrol continues unchanged for another week, the premium grade of petrol remaining at the rate of RM3.37 per litre as it has been last week.

The same goes for RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. No change either for diesel fuels, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends capped at RM2.15 per litre, with the Euro 5 B7 blend staying put at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 13, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates are announced. This is the 36th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 243rd in total so far since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

