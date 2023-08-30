RON97 petrol price September 2023 week one update – price of premium fuel unchanged, still RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 30 August 2023 5:23 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday, and so it’s time once more for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of August 31 to September 6.

The price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged for the coming week, and so the premium grade of petrol continues on at the RM3.37 per litre rate it was at last week.

Similarly, RON 95 petrol stays at its RM2.05 per litre ceiling price, as set by the government in February 2021. Likewise, that for diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends fixed at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 6, 2023 when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 35th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 242nd in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

