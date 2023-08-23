RON97 petrol price August 2023 week four update – price of premium fuel unchanged, still RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 23 August 2023 8:36 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time yet again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of August 24 to 30.

As it has been for a while now, the price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged for the coming week, which means that the premium grade of petrol stays at the RM3.37 per litre rate it was at last week.

There is of course no change to the price of RON 95 petrol, the fuel continuing at the RM2.05 per litre ceiling price that was set by the government in February 2021. Likewise, diesel, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, and Euro 5 B7 at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 30, 2023 when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 34rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 241sth in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

