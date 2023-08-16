RON97 petrol price August 2023 week three update – price of premium fuel unchanged, still RM3.37 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 16 August 2023 6:46 pm / 0 comments

With the arrival of Wednesday comes with it the weekly fuel price update for Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of August 17 to 23, 2023.

The price of RON 97 petrol remains unchanged for the coming week, which means that the premium grade of petrol stays at the same RM3.37 per litre rate as it was last week.

Pricing for RON 95 petrol follows suit in remaining unchanged, continuing at the RM2.05 per litre ceiling price as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. The same goes for diesel fuels, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends staying put at RM2.15 per litre, with the Euro 5 B7 blend marginally higher at the same price of RM2.35 per litre as before.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 23, 2023 when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 33rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 240th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

