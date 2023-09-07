2024 Hyundai Kona to get Hyundai Pay in-car payment system in the US – pay for parking from inside the car

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 September 2023 12:32 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has announced that it will bring in-vehicle payments to customers in the United States by launching Hyundai Pay, which will first appear in the second-generation Kona. Following this, nine additional Hyundai models will receive Hyundai Pay via model year changes or over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Through a partnership with Parkopedia, the first service to be offered through Hyundai Pay will be a parking payment system. According to Hyundai Motor America, this system enables drives in the US to locate, reserve and pay for parking at 6,000 locations – all from inside their vehicle through the Bluelink connected car services app.

The service is said to address the stress experienced by many US drivers when searching for parking, with 94% facing difficulties when locating parking, including 18% who encounter issues finding a space on every parking search.

Data from Parkopedia’s 2023 Global Driver Survey also revealed there is a significant demand amongst drivers for being able find parking while inside their vehicles, with 58% wanting to be able to search for parking through their vehicle and 68% wanting to pay for parking through their in-car infotainment system.

Hyundai Pay uses tokenization to ensure sensitive data such as card account details are kept secure, and the carmaker says it is scalable to cover other uses. In-vehicle payment systems are also offered by other carmakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Genesis and others to offer a more convenient experience.

