Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, has showcased some of the technologies that will be available on the all-new GV70, which is set to go on sale in Korea next month. The SUV got its first preview back in October this year and will join the company’s line-up alongside the larger GV80 as well as the G70, G80 and G90 sedans.

The first of the two technologies that Genesis is flaunting is a fingerprint scanner located underneath the engine start button, which allows for some convenient features. For instance, owners can use their fingerprint to authenticate transactions made via Genesis CarPay, the company’s in-car payment service that allows the driver to pay for fuel and parking through the infotainment system.

That’s not all, as the fingerprint authentication system can also be used in valet mode, which prevents personal information like home address or phone numbers to be displayed on the infotainment screen. Owners will be able to easily exit valet mode by simply scanning their fingerprint rather than having to key in a password.

Genesis says GV70 owners will also be able to start the car with just their fingerprint, without requiring a key fob, although they will need to first unlock the doors using the Genesis Connected smartphone app. This feature is also offered on the Santa Fe sold in China, and is convenient in certain situations where carrying a key fob around is a hassle.

Upon vehicle startup, personalised settings that are tied to the scanned fingerprint can be applied, including the driver’s preferred seat, steering wheel and head-up display positions, along with navigation details and infotainment volume.

Fingerprint scanner aside, the GV70 also has a more advanced rear-seat reminder system that uses a radar sensor on the ceiling instead of conventional ultrasonic sensors. The company says the radar sensor is so accurate that it can not only detect the movement of an arm or leg, but even the minute movements of an infant’s chest caused by breathing.

In addition, the radar sensor offers a wider detection range and can detect occupants and even animals all the way back into the cargo area behind the rear seats. More impressive is the sensor’s ability to detect movement through clothes, blankets, car seats, portable dog crates and other non-metal materials.

While the detection technology is advanced, its functionality remains familiar, as the system will notify drivers if there’s an occupant or pet still in the rear of the cabin as they exit the vehicle. Should the first notification be ignored and the system still detects movement inside, it will then turn on the hazard lights, sound the alarm and send out a text message to the driver.

