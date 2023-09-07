2024 Subaru Levorg Layback debuts in Japan – raised wagon with 200 mm ground clearance, 177 PS 1.8T

In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 7 September 2023 5:18 pm / 2 comments

After a little teasing, Subaru has unveiled the Levorg Layback in Japan. The new model features crossover-like styling and slots in between the Crosstrek and Legacy Outback in the Japanese carmaker’s line-up.

Notable changes include a raised ride height, which is up 55 mm compared to a standard Levorg for a total ground clearance of 200 mm. The Layback comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/55 profile tyres.

Elsewhere, there’s black body cladding and the front bumper has softer lines around the intakes. You’ll also notice the grille is wider on the Layback, complete with an aluminium-look trim connecting the headlamps and a new mesh insert. Customers can also personalise their Layback with a range of accessory packages that include an STI Aero Package, Premium Urban Package and Active Urban Package.

Inside, the Layback looks pretty much identical to a Levorg, with a familiar dashboard design that features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.6-inch portrait-format touchscreen infotainment system.

The Levorg Layback gets the latest version of Subaru’s EyeSight system that now comes with three cameras, including a new ultra-wide-angle monocular camera. The additional “eye” gives the system an expanded field of view to better recognise pedestrians and bicyclists sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed – this was also added to the facelifted Outback.

As for the powertrain, the Layback uses the same CB18 1.8 litre turbocharged flat-four petrol engine that is rated at 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) from 5,200 to 5,600 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 3,600 rpm. The mill drives all four wheels through a Lineartronic CVT and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

