Toyota production in Japan was suspended due to lack of disk space that caused system malfunction

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 7 September 2023 11:20 am / 6 comments

In a recent press announcement, Toyota has revealed the reason behind the suspension of production at all 28 lines in its 14 assembly plants in Japan. According to the Japanese carmaker, a production order system malfunction due to a lack of disk space caused the disruption.

“The system malfunction was caused by the unavailability of some multiple servers that process parts orders. As for the circumstances, regular maintenance work was performed on August 27, the day before the malfunction occurred,” the company said.

“During the maintenance procedure, data that had accumulated in the database was deleted and organised, and an error occurred due to insufficient disk space, causing the system to stop. Since these servers were running on the same system, a similar failure occurred in the backup function, and a switchover could not be made,” it added.

Toyota eventually restored the system after the data was transferred to a server with a larger capacity on August 29, with the plants resuming operation the following day on August 30. It has since put countermeasures in place by replicating and verifying the situation.

The company reaffirmed that the lack of disk space is the real reason behind the system malfunction and not a cyberattack as rumoured. It went on to say that it will review its maintenance procedures and apologised to its customers, suppliers and related parties.

