2023 BMW Motorrad M1000RR with M Competition Package for Malaysia, priced at RM289,500

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 September 2023 6:59 pm / 0 comments

If the base M1000RR superbike (RM249,500) is not enough, the 2023 BMW Motorrad M1000RR with M Competition Package is now available in Malaysia, priced at RM289,900. Pricing does not include insurance and M1000RR deliveries in the local market are expected to begin in 2024.

Enhancing the ‘base’ M1000RR, the M Competition Package adds a 220 gramme lighter anodised aluminium swingarm. Other M Competition parts include ‘M’ brake and clutch levers, brake lever guard, ‘M’ Endurance chain and ‘M’ competition footpegs.

Complementing the M1000RR’s carbon-fibre wheels are various M Competition carbon-fibre components. These include the front wheel cover, ‘M’ aero wheel cover and rear wheel cover.

Also included are a sprocket cover, chain guard and side and tank covers. Completing the M Competition Package for the M1000RR in Malaysia is the ‘M’ engine protector set.

Power for the M1000R comes from BMW Motorrad’s liquid-cooled inline-four, displacing 999 cc with DOHC and Shiftcam variable intake cam timing. Power for the M1000RR is listed as 212 hp at 15,200 rpm with a peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm, propelling it to a maximum speed of 314 km/h.

A 6.5-inch TFT-LCD display now comes standard with the OBD enabled GPS Laptrigger. Optional accessories include three windshield variants – tinted, bubble and tinted-bubble – as well as the M Datalogger and M Cover Kit, and the Passenger Package that includes a carbon-fibre pillion seat cover.

