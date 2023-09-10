Tiktok user’s Honda Civic vandalised at MRT station parking lot on August 29, calling for witnesses

In Local News / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 September 2023 6:13 pm / 1 comment

Tiktok user @aereon.wong had the unfortunate luck of finding his Honda Civic vandalised after parking it at an open air parking lot near the Cochrane MRT station. He is currently appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward with any information. If you have any information you can DM him at Tiktok or IG.

His car doesn’t seem to be the only car that was targeted as the car parked next to him was damaged too, but his car suffered more damage by far. A quote by Honda Malaysia to make good the car as seen in the video ended up being over RM13k, and this was paid by his own insurance, burning his NCD in the process.

@aereon.wong Here’s what happens on my unfortunate incident last week ️ 29th August 2023 ⏰ 7PM – 11PM MyTown MRT Open Space Parking (RM5) [My car is parked at the entrance and beside guard house] If anyone witness or have information, please DM me. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who expressed concern about my recent incident. I want to assure you that I am safe, and with your support, I can continue creating content. Stay safe and take care guys ♬ SNOWFALL REMIX FULL VER. – cropz

In cases like this a dashcam would have been useful to collect evidence. Some dashcams with 4G or WiFi (to a battery-powered 4G MiFi) connected features are able to upload footage of any incidents happening during parking to the cloud so even if the perpetrator did something to the dashcam and the MicroSD card while parked, you will still be able to download a copy of what happened.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.