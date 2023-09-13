Petronas, Gentari, Amazon, AWS sign initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, research alternative fuels

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 13 2023 11:31 am

Petronas and Gentari, along with Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed a collaboration agreement for sustainability and decarbonisation initiatives, which align with the national oil and gas company’s commitment to deliver affordable, low-carbon energy solutions while reducing the emissions intensity of its operations, Petronas and Gentari announced in a joint statement.

This collaboration between the companies “reflects a comprehensive approach towards sustainability, technological advancement and socio-economic progress.”

To that end, among the initiatives are for Gentari to work with third-party service providers to further electrify Amazon India’s transportation network. Amazon has committed to deployed 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet in India by 2025, and this collaboration will involve Gentari providing EVs and fleet management services for Amazon’s third-party delivery service providers.

Meanwhile, Petronas and Amazon Web Services will explore designing and constructing a “plant of the future” which aims to scale existing research and development efforts by Petronas for the potential production of microalgae oil as feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel.

Amazon intends to evaluate low-carbon and alternative fuel solutions by Petronas for potential integration in areas including mobility, stationary power applications, and carbon management.

Petronas will also continue to leverage AWS cloud technology for the expansion of its existing and new solutions, such as Setel, its e-wallet for the purchase of fuel at Petronas service stations, and Stear, a cloud-based logistics solution and services platform for the offshore industry, the statement wrote.

Both technical and non-technical employees at Petronas will continue to strengthen their digital literacy through the AWS training and certification programmes, in line with AWS’ broader committment to help develop a digitally trained workforce for Malaysia’s digital economy, it said.

“In line with our aim of becoming a valued clean energy solutions partner via our comprehensive offerings in renewable energy, hydrogen, and green mobility, Gentari is excited to support Amazon’s responsible approach in decarbonising their operations and helping them achieve their net zero aspirations,” said Gentari CEO Sushil Purohit.

