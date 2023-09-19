Tesla has made its five millionth EV – milestone car is Shanghai-made Model 3; 50,000th Supercharger added

Posted in Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / September 19 2023 10:34 am

Tesla announced on September 17, 2023 via its X (formerly Twitter) page that it has produced its five millionth electric vehicle (EV). This milestone comes about 20 years after the company was incorporated in 2003, although the EV maker only began producing and selling its first car – the Roadster – in 2008.

Tesla’s first millionth car rolled off the assembly line in March 2020, about 12 years after it first began production. The second million cars were produced within 18 months and the timeframe for the third million cars dropped to 11 months.

Meanwhile the fourth million took seven months, with the company making the announcement in March 2023. As such, the company needed just six months to add another million to its cumulative total to hit the 5-million-unit mark this month. No other automaker approaches Tesla’s numbers based on purely EVs alone.

At present, Tesla has four vehicle production sits globally, with two located in the United States: Fremont, California (opened in 2010) and Austin, Texas (opened in 2022). Outside of the US, it has Gigafactories in Shanghai, China as well as Berlin, Germany. For a bit of trivia, the five millionth Tesla is a Model 3 Highland in Pearl White that was produced at the Shanghai plant.

This month is also a special one for Tesla as just two days before announcing its production milestone, the company revealed that it had installed its 50,000th Supercharger, which is located in Roseville, California and painted in a shade red rather than the standard two-tone white and red, accompanied by a plaque to identify it as the milestone unit. Tesla introduced its Supercharger network with just six units in September 2012, so it took about 11 years to get to the 50,0000-unit mark globally.

This week, we produced our 5 millionth car—thank you Tesla owners for your ongoing support! — Tesla (@Tesla) September 16, 2023

We produced our 4 millionth vehicle at Giga Texas today ✌ pic.twitter.com/YMxb4zX5WB — Tesla (@Tesla) March 1, 2023

Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M. pic.twitter.com/2Aee6slCuv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2022

Congrats to Tesla Fremont + Giga Nevada for making their 2 millionth car! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2022

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Somewhere in the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/E1bwa17PT6 — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) September 15, 2023

