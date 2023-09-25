13,516 Malaysian road deaths due to careless driving

Posted in Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 25 2023 1:34 pm

A total of 1.2 million road accidents were recorded on Malaysian roads from 2021 till August 2023, with 13,516 deaths. According to police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head CP Datuk Sri Mat Kasim Karim when speaking to Utusan Malaysia, this resulted 13,516 deaths caused by driver carelessness.

The 13,516 road deaths were from 4,247 accidents in 2021, with 5,671 fatalities in 2022. Meanwhile, 3,589 deaths occured on Malaysian roads till August of this year.

From police statistics, the majority of road accidents, some 81,136 cases, were caused by drivers tailgating. Mat Kasim said drivers should maintain a distance of between two to four car lengths from the vehicle in front to avoid a collision.

“A further 59,032 accident were caused by the driver not seeing or unaware of other vehicles, including using a mobile phone,” said Mat Kasim. “Aside from that, 46,786 accidents occured when the driver or rider was careless when coming out of an intersection,” he added.

