13,516 Malaysian road deaths due to careless driving

A total of 1.2 million road accidents were recorded on Malaysian roads from 2021 till August 2023, with 13,516 deaths. According to police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head CP Datuk Sri Mat Kasim Karim when speaking to Utusan Malaysia, this resulted 13,516 deaths caused by driver carelessness.
The 13,516 road deaths were from 4,247 accidents in 2021, with 5,671 fatalities in 2022. Meanwhile, 3,589 deaths occured on Malaysian roads till August of this year.
From police statistics, the majority of road accidents, some 81,136 cases, were caused by drivers tailgating. Mat Kasim said drivers should maintain a distance of between two to four car lengths from the vehicle in front to avoid a collision.
“A further 59,032 accident were caused by the driver not seeing or unaware of other vehicles, including using a mobile phone,” said Mat Kasim. “Aside from that, 46,786 accidents occured when the driver or rider was careless when coming out of an intersection,” he added.
Comments
Malaysian power blame it on the drunkenness because it is nice and easy to blame others just like the previous Transport Minister made stricter law to punish others to service his masters with useless solution.
Too many low IQ MF think they so terror more like terrorist on the road.
More importantly, zero due to speeding! Lets go!!!
But in Malaysia, due to reason we all know, drink driving is seen as the number one killer of road accident. They targeted drink driving with biased propaganda, utusan is one of them, remember “Lagi kes mabuk”? But facts and statistics show otherwise. This is Malaysia, we solve problem based on sentiment, not facts.
Driving for over 40 years now. Seen so MANY TAIL Gating on Highways by many drivers on Mid and Side lanes !!! Always shake my head wondering why they have FORGOTTEN the 10km/car RULE. 90km/hr = 9 Car lengths.