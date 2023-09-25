JPJ issues 14,527 summonses to foreigners caught operating a vehicle without driving licence, road tax

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 25 2023 3:42 pm

The issue of foreign nationals operating vehicles without valid licences and the like may be more rampant than it seems, given the number of traffic offence notices issued by the road transport department (JPJ) in a 20-day nationwide operation that concluded recently.

According to JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan, the department issued 14,527 notices to foreign nationals for various traffic offences during the series of inspections carried out under Operasi Pemandu Warga Asing (PEWA).

As The Star reports, the summonses issued included that for operating a vehicle without a valid driving licence (6,268 cases), not having insurance coverage (2,667), riding or driving with an expired road tax (2,657) as well as technical modification offences (1,948).

Lokman said that JPJ will not compromise when it comes to traffic offenders, especially foreigners who operate vehicles without valid licences, as they pose a risk to other road users. “They are a potential hazard as they are not familiar with our traffic regulations,” he explained.

Previously, the department advised locals not to rent or allow foreigners to drive their vehicles, stating that it would not just be the person operating the vehicle who would be summoned, but also the owner, with the vehicle also being confiscated under Section 64 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. That advice still stands.

