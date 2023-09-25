Legal action taken by government against lorry drivers who commit traffic offences stringent enough – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 25 2023 12:44 pm

Many have questioned if the government is doing enough to reduce the number of road mishaps involving overladen lorries, which seem to be occurring quite frequently, with the latest incident taking place last week when a lorry laden with sand crashed into 14 vehicles in Putrajaya, injuring seven and killing two motorcyclists.

Transport minister Anthony Loke says that it is. He said that enforcement of overloaded heavy vehicles has always been in place, and the legal action taken against lorry or trailer drivers who commit road offences in Malaysia is stringent enough.

He said there was no issue of the government not taking stern action against errant commercial drivers, and in fact, the operators themselves acknowledged the severity of the penalties, as The Star reports.

Loke said he was aware of the public’s concern regarding accidents involving lorries. “Many say that the actions are not strict, but within the existing regulations, the actions and laws are stringent enough. If they are found carrying an excessive load, not only can they be fined, but their vehicles can be impounded and forfeited,” he said.

He said that the ministry will continue monitoring and taking action, and would also ensure that a more comprehensive approach was implemented to strike a balance between industry needs and road safety.

Meanwhile, the road transport department (JPJ) says it will be carrying out a large-scale special operation against commercial vehicles this week. The department will be conducting checks on commercial vehicles to ensure they are not carrying excess loads that violate laws and pose a danger to other road users.

