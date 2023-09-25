Two-year-old runs across road into oncoming traffic – drivers, be mindful of young passengers in your car

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 25 2023 12:40 pm

Dashcam footage from a vehicle in Alor Gajah, Melaka shared on the Buletin TV3 Facebook page last week has shown a near-miss between vehicles on Jalan Melaka Pindah and a two-year-old child that ran across the two-way road, Harian Metro has reported.

The incident was reported to have occurred on September 20 at around 6:51am when the child was seen emerging from behind what appeared to be a red Perodua Bezza, and had immediately run across the two-way road that had traffic moving in both directions.

As the dashcam vehicle made its emergency braking, audio from the footage indicated that a collision had occurred immediately after, and the child had stopped it the middle of the road as another vehicle approached from the other direction, which had also stopped. A bystander appeared to carry the child across the road, to the right-hand-side of the camera view away from the Bezza.

The footage cuts forward 10 seconds later according to the time stamp, and the child was carried back to the Bezza presumably the driver of the car, who opens its driver’s door and enters the car with the child. A bystander then passed the child back to the driver of the Bezza, who emerged to be the child’s mother.

An accident report was made by a school teacher and a factory operator, who were involved in the traffic incident, said Alor Gajah district police chief superintedent Arshad Abu. The school teacher was driving the Perodua Myvi that was the dashcam vehicle, while the factory operator was the motorcyclist on a Honda CBR 250 which collided with the Myvi that had stopped for the child in the middle of the road.

As at September 22, police action has yet to be taken against the mother of the child involved, though she has been reminded of child safety. The case is being investigated under Rule 10 LN166/59 of Road Traffic Rules 1959, the Alor Gajah district police chief added.

This should also serve as a reminder for parents and caretakers to always be mindful of young children in one’s vehicle, and for them to be secured in child seats – not just because the law says so, and even if enforcement has yet to be carried out. The child lock function in vehicles will also serve to help reduce or prevent the risk of children leaving the vehicle without the driver knowing.

