Honda Sustaina-C Concept – EV hatchback to debut at Japan Mobility Show with Specialty Sports Concept

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 27 2023 12:37 pm

Honda Sustaina-C Concept

Honda has announced its line-up of exhibits for this year’s Japan Mobility Show (formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show), with a number of concepts set make an appearance at the event which kicks off near the end of October.

One of the more interesting show cars is an electric hatchback called Sustaina-C Concept, which features a retro-inspired design similar to the current Honda e. However, the Japanese carmaker claims the concept is even more environmentally friendly than its on-sale electric hatchback.

Honda Pocket Concept (left), SC e: Concept (right)

That’s because the Sustaina-C Concept has body panels made of acrylic resin that is recycled and reused, which Honda says demonstrates “the concept of transcending the constraints of the limited availability of resources through ‘resource circulation’ and becoming able to achieve both environmental sustainability and the joy and freedom of mobility long into the future.”

The Sustaina-C Concept will be joined by the Pocket Concept which will also celebrate its world premiere next month. The latter is a compact motorcycle that is also made of the same acrylic resin and is powered by an electric motor. Another electric motorcycle to be presented will be the SC e: Concept that is powered by two units of Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable batteries.

Honda CI-MEV

Besides the two concepts mentioned, Honda will also showcase the Specialty Sports Concept, which is an electric sports car, although there’s not much in the way of details. It has been speculated the show car could be preview a reborn Prelude or S2000.

In addition to what’s mentioned above, Honda will also show off a demonstration model of a two-seat electric vehicle (EV) called CI-MEV, which it says features the company’s original Cooperative Intelligence (CI) and automated driving technologies to offer easily-accessible last-mile mobility for users, particularly those who have physical difficulty getting around. Other vehicles on show include the Autonomous Work Vehicle for commercial purposes and a prototype of a new mini EV (also for commercial use).

