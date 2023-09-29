Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 29 2023 5:30 pm

A reminder for the upcoming road closures this weekend in the Kuala Lumpur city centre, ahead of the KL Standard Chartered Marathon 2023 (KLSCM, formerly SCKLM) that will be taking place across Saturday and Sunday, September 30 and October 1.

The list of road closures is a substantial one, as the event will be held across two days; the 5KM and 10KM distances will be held on the Saturday, while the half and full marathon distances will be run on the Sunday. The international event is expected to attract around 25,000 participants locally and internationally, said KL police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid according to Bernama.

Several roads will be closed and diverted from midnight tonight until 11am Saturday, including Jalan Raja Laut (Dataran Merdeka) Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Dang Wangi. Also closed will be Jalan Ampang towards the city centre, Jalan Kuching towards the Dato Onn roundabout and Jalan Parlimen and Jalan Cenderawasih to Jalan Lembah and Jalan Hishamuddin to Jalan Raja, Allaudeen said.

Other road closures will be from Jalan Lebuh Ampang to Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan TAR from Chow Kit to Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah (from Sentul to TAR), Jalan Sultan Ismail in both directions, Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Ampang from the Kampung Pandan roundabout and Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Kuching in the city centre near the World Trade Centre, he added.

RapidKL LRT and MRT lines will be operating free of charge with limited stops on both mornings, beginning from 3:30am on Saturday and 1:30am on Sunday, until 6am on both days; check out the embedded post below for where you can board the trains on the map.

To recap, collection of race packs for this event will be at the KL Convention Centre until 8pm tonight and from 10am to 6pm tomorrow, September 30. All to best to those taking part, and may you achieve your targets.

It’s unannounced by RapidKL but they are operating FREE limited-stop LRT and MRT night trains for the KL marathon this weekend! Starting at 03:30 on Sat and 01:30 on Sun until 06:00, you can board from any stations in the map LRT frequency is every 15min, while MRT is at 20min pic.twitter.com/Xx3xNoDLDG — Ernest is: on MRT2! 🚈2️⃣🇲🇾 (@ErnestOnPT) September 28, 2023

