KL Standard Chartered Marathon 2023 – major roads in city centre, highways closed this weekend for SCKLM

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 26 2023 1:41 pm

The biggest event in the local running calendar will be happening this weekend. The KL Standard Chartered Marathon 2023 (KLSCM, formerly SCKLM) will see a long list of road closures on both Saturday and Sunday – two days instead of one as the 10KM and 5KM distances will be on Saturday, leaving Sunday for the half and full marathons.

Last year’s edition introduced a new route for the 42.195 km full marathon, which took runners on a tour of the KL city centre (Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, KLCC) before heading down Jalan Ampang to enter the AKLEH. They then ran back towards the city centre and make a U-turn at the end, crossing the Saloma Bridge twice.

After the comprehensive city tour, it was all the way to Ampang, joining the MRR2 briefly before running almost the full length of the DUKE highway. FM runners then exited the DUKE at Jalan Kuching for a straight line back to Dataran Merdeka for their medals – no Bukit Tunku. This year’s route should be the same.

The 21.097 km half marathon route is pretty much similar to the FM route, but without the AKLEH U-turn and DUKE highway stretch. As for the 10K run, if you’ve been to KL Car Free Morning Sunday runs, it’s like that city route with the addition of Jalan Kuching and Jalan Parlimen before a final downhill dash to Dataran Merdeka. If you’re not running, it’s best to leave brunch and shopping in KL for another weekend.

The flag off times are 6.15 am on Saturday for the 10KM race and 7am for the 5KM race. On Sunday, FM runners will start at 3.30 am and HM runners at 5.15 am. So, are you feeling good and raring to go, or fearing the worst because of lack of preparation?

As usual, organiser Dirigo has arranged free LRT and MRT rides for runners in the morning but while all Rapid KL lines will be operating, trains will not stop at all stations – check the image below to see which stations are covered and drive to the nearest one. The free train rides are from 3.30 am to 6am on Saturday, and 1.30 am to 6am on Sunday.

Lastly, the race pack collection expo will be happening at the KL Convention Centre from Thursday to Saturday. That’s September 28-29, 11am to 8pm; and September 30, 10am to 6pm. Good luck runners and may you achieve your target!

