Bulatan Loke Yew and surrounding road closures now from October 2, 2023 until October, 1 2024 – DBKL

The closure of the Loke Yew roundabout and Jalan Sungai Besi stretch heading to “Sg Besi/Petaling Jaya” (in front of Fraser Business Park) has been postponed from last Saturday (September 30, 2023) to Monday today (October 2, 2023). The closure will be in effect until October 1, 2024 to allow widening works, renovation and construction of a bridge at the Bulatan Loke Yew.

Road users will need to take alternate routes during the one-year closure, with traffic from Bulatan Kampung Pandan to Sungai Besi/Petaling Jaya being diverted into two paths: a road next to the classic Federal Bakery and a contraflow lane (refer to Lampiran 1), while those from Sg Besi/PJ heading to Bulatan Kg Pandan will be diverted left and straight (Lampiran 2).

The closure of Bulatan Loke Yew will also see traffic from Cheras heading to Jalan Loke Yew be required to make a U-turn back to Cheras, and this is permanent. If you’re coming from Cheras and want to head to Jalan Sungai Besi, you will have to use Jalan Chan Sow Lin and either one of Jalan Satu, Dua and Tiga. If you want to go to Jalan Yew and its surroundings, make a U-turn at the flyover at Jalan Maharajalela – it’s quite a big detour. Refer to Lampiran 3A to 3C.

Traffic coming from Jalan Kinabalu heading towards Jalan Loke Yew and Jalan Sungai Besi will be diverted to Jalan Yew, towards Bulatan Pudu. An alternative is to make a U-turn at SMK(P) Pudu. This is permanent – refer to Lampiran 4A to 4D.

Lastly, for those coming from Jalan Yew (from Bulatan Kg Pandan direction) to go to Jalan Kinabalu and onwards to Jalan Kuching, there’s no more way through the roundabout. Instead, you’ll have to use Jalan Kg Pandan, Jalan Imbi and then Jalan Hang Tuah to head north (Lampiran 5).

To allow for the demolition of existing roads and the building of a bridge from Bulatan Pudu to Jalan Sungai Besi (next to Balai Polis Pudu), the lane from Jalan Pudu to Jalan Yew will be closed to traffic during the construction period. An alternative route is via Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Chan Sow Lin and Jalan Satu/Dua/Tiga – refer to Lampiran 6A/6B.

