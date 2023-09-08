Bulatan Loke Yew and surrounding roads will be closed to all traffic for one year from Sept 30 – DBKL

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2023 4:32 pm / 1 comment

It’s back. The closure of the Loke Yew roundabout and Jalan Sungai Besi stretch heading to “Sg Besi/Petaling Jaya” (in front of Fraser Business Park) – for the modification and building of a bridge at Bulatan Loke Yew – was announced by DBKL in August, but was called off at the last minute before its original date of August 5.

The project has not been shelved but will now start on September 30. As before, the roads will be closed to all traffic for one year, until September 29, 2024. Plenty of diversions, which we’ll go through below.

As such, traffic from Bulatan Kg Pandan heading to Sg Besi/PJ will be diverted into two paths – a road next to the classic Federal Bakery and a contraflow lane (refer to Lampiran 1). Those from Sg Besi/PJ heading to Bulatan Kg Pandan will be diverted left and straight (Lampiran 2).

With Bulatan Loke Yew closed, traffic from Cheras to Jalan Loke Yew will have to make a U-turn back to Cheras, and this is permanent. Those from Cheras wanting to head to Jalan Sungai Besi will have to use Jalan Chan Sow Lin and either one of Jalan Satu, Dua and Tiga.

If you want to go to Jalan Yew and its surroundings, make a U-turn at the flyover at Jalan Maharajalela – it’s quite a big detour. Refer to Lampiran 3A to 3C.

Moving on to those coming from Jalan Kinabalu. All traffic heading to Jalan Loke Yew and Jalan Sungai Besi will be diverted to Jalan Yew, towards Bulatan Pudu. An alternative is to make a U-turn at SMK(P) Pudu. This is permanent – refer to Lampiran 4A to 4D.

Lastly, for those coming from Jalan Yew (from Bulatan Kg Pandan direction) to go to Jalan Kinabalu and onwards to Jalan Kuching, there’s no more way through the roundabout. Instead, use Jalan Kg Pandan, Jalan Imbi and then Jalan Hang Tuah to head north (Lampiran 5).

To allow for the demolition of existing roads and the building of a bridge from Bulatan Pudu to Jalan Sungai Besi (next to Balai Polis Pudu), the lane from Jalan Pudu to Jalan Yew will be closed to traffic during the construction period. An alternative route is via Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Chan Sow Lin and Jalan Satu/Dua/Tiga – refer to Lampiran 6A/6B.

This is huge, so if Bulatan Loke Yew is part of your daily commute, check out the images below and study them properly.

