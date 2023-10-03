Suzuki eWX concept revealed for Japan Mobility Show – EV kei wagon with quirky design and 230 km range

Posted in Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / October 3 2023 5:45 pm

In addition to the Suzuki Swift Concept, another show car making its debut at this year’s Japan Mobility Show (formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show) is the eWX. Referred to as a mini wagon EV, the eWX boasts a range of 230 km as well as a rather quirky design.

The eWX measures 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall, which makes it compliant with kei car regulations. Rounded rectangles are a staple on this concept, as you’ll notice them on the front and rear lights, windows as well as the trim on the bumpers.

This is by design, as Suzuki says the look of the eWX “expresses a buddy-like presence.” Meanwhile, the boxy shape allows for a “light and user-friendly cabin space that makes people feel at home,” and the eWX certainly looks to deliver on that promise.

Step inside and you’ll find a vivid colour scheme as well as some interesting design elements. For starters, the steering wheel is nearly square in shape and has two spokes that are tucked deep behind the main rim. The widescreen display is less unusual, but it is set on a dashboard that has indents in the shape of plus and minus signs, which appear to work with what we assume are magnetic hooks and accompanying straps.

Elsewhere, the air-conditioning controls are circular buttons, while the pedals continue the rounded rectangle theme. This is also true of the floating centre console that hosts the power window controls, an armrest, the electronic parking brake and gear selector, the last of which looks like it came from a kitchen appliance.

The seats themselves are also unusual with their high, exposed “legs,” and on the back of the front seats, there are the familiar indents that serve the same function as what we saw on the dashboard. While it does appear to be a fun vehicle to be in, it’s worth remembering that the eWX is a concept and some of these quirky features might not transition to the production model. Nonetheless, it looks pretty cool, don’t you think?

