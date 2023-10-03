2024 Suzuki Swift concept revealed – fourth-gen gets bold new face; official debut at Japan Mobility Show

Posted in Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / October 3 2023 3:51 pm

Suzuki has announced its exhibits for this year’s Japan Mobility Show (formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show), with one of the standouts being the Swift Concept. The show car previews the fourth-generation hatchback, which will replace the third-generation model that has been around since 2016.

Though you’re looking at what is still labelled a concept, the hatchback looks virtually production-ready and is expected to be launched next year. Right off the bat, you’ll notice the new design, which is radically different than the outgoing model.

While the general shape is familiar, there’s now a prominent crease that runs along the side of the vehicle just above the door handles. You’ll also spot the handles for the rear doors that are in a more standard position rather than being placed closed to the C-pillars as on the third-generation car.

However, it is the new front end that will surely be the main point of conversation (and debate) among the public. Remember the crease on the sides? Well, they extend visually to meet with the base of the new clamshell-like bonnet.

The new bonnet also sees the headlamps be positioned lower to flank a smaller grille (with a thick surround), and each cluster sports a J-shaped DRL signature. Further down the face, the fog lamps are no longer linked via a black trim, with the space between them being occupied by a contrasting bumper garnish instead.

Moving to the rear, the new Swift’s taillights gain a revised light signature and shape, the latter resulting in a trapezoidal-shaped boot aperture. The rear bumper also gets more black trim than before to frame the reflectors and number plate recess.

As for the interior, it too has been overhauled so the touchscreen infotainment system sits prominently on the dashboard above rather than below the central air vents, which themselves are more angular in shape. Elsewhere, we find the air-conditioning controls are now mainly buttons and toggle-like switches rather than circular dials, and there are still analogue dials set beside a multi-info display.

Powertrain details are lacking for now, but Suzuki claims a “high-efficiency engine strikes a balance between driving performance and fuel efficiency.” It also adds that the new Swift will come with advanced safety technologies, including Dual Sensor Brake Support II (DSBS II or autonomous emergency braking), adaptive high beam and a driver monitoring system.

We’re only a few days from the start of JMS 2023, but for now, what do you think of the new Swift? As we said earlier, the new front end will surely divide opinion, so let us know what your thoughts in the comments below.

