In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 4 February 2021 4:12 pm / 4 comments

The third-generation Suzuki Swift received a facelift back in May last year, and the refreshed hatchback has now been launched in Thailand. Unlike the pre-facelift model, there are just two variants on offer here, including the base GL and the range-topping GLX, with the previous GA and GLX-Navi dropped from the line-up.

The K12M Dualjet engine makes a return here to ensure the Swift continues to meet Thailand’s Phase 2 eco car requirements, providing 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 108 Nm of toque at 4,400 rpm. This is the only engine option offered for the Swift in Thailand, and the E20-capable, 1.2 litre NA unit is paired with a CVT (six virtual gears) to drive the front wheels.

In terms of styling changes, it’s a minor nip and tuck at best, with the most significant revision involving the front grille. While the size and shape remain the same, the plastic trim previously found in the middle has been replaced by a thin chrome strip. Additionally, the grille insert gets a new mesh design to match.

As for the rest of the car, the headlamps and taillights are carried over from before, as is the interior which retains the same dashboard layout as before. Standard features with the GL include electric power steering, a three-spoke urethane steering wheel with tilt adjustability, keyless entry and start, automatic air-conditioning, fabric upholstery, manually adjustable front seats, a basic head unit (AUX, CD and USB inputs), front speakers and white interior trim.

On the outside, the GL sports 15-inch steel wheels with covers, powered side mirrors halogen headlamps, LED positioning lights, LED taillights, while other items include front airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, hill hold control, traction control and an idling stop system.

The GLX builds upon this with telescopic adjustment for its leather-wrapped steering wheel, side mirror indicators, 16-inch alloys, LED headlamps, front fog lamps, silver interior trim, an eight-inch touchscreen head unit (HDMI replaces AUX; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support), four additional airbags (side and curtain) and a rear-view camera. The range-topper also gets rear disc brakes instead of drums on the GL – ventilated discs are used for the front of both.

Prices start at 557,000 baht (RM75,195) for the GL, while the GLX goes for 629,000 baht (RM84,915). Six exterior body colours are offered, including Speedy Blue Metallic, Ablaze Red Pearl, Pure White Pearl, Star Silver Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic and Super Black Pearl.

2021 Suzuki Swift facelift accessories (Thailand market)