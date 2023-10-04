175,909 summonses issued to commercial vehicles since 2018 still unsettled, RM52.77 mil owed – JPJ

The road transport department (JPJ) has revealed that 175,909 summonses – totalling RM52.772 million in fines – issued to commercial vehicles have not been settled since 2018. According to JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan, out of the total, Selangor has the highest number of such cases, with 61,940 summonses ranging up to RM300 having been unpaid.
Stating that the high number of offences and summons issued shows the lack of concern for the law and traffic rules, he said the department is setting out to ensure that those that have been fined settle their outstanding dues so as to avoid any action taken against their companies, Bernama reports.
He added that checks on commercial vehicles would continue, with the department having begun a large-scale special operation, as announced last week. Lokman said that as soon as the operation was launched, action was taken against 55 lorries within an hour.
Out of the 239 offences identified, Lokman said 23 drivers were found to have expired licences or having no licence at all, but were behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle.
“Imagine 23 commercial vehicles being handled by drivers who do not have a licence or with their licence expired. This is certainly going to pose a serious danger to other road users, especially vehicles that are smaller in size,” he said.
“We know that whenever commercial vehicles are involved in accidents, their drivers do not suffer serious injuries, but others involved in the accidents may suffer serious injuries or in many cases, fatalities,” he added.
Fines don’t really seem to be deterring offenders, so what’s the solution? What do you think is needed to rectify the situation and improve safety? Share your views and suggestions in the comments section
Comments
Unless you are politicians, just pay the summons, your greedy little bosses.
How would they renew their licences and all those relevant permits if summonses could be left unpaid? The commoners u take stern action, corporation u close your eyes!
yet they can roam freely all over Malaysia…syabas!!
And they wil always till dooms day bez of political connections, monthly and lists is going on
the can renew license…???…go to puspakom…???…renew roadtax…
I help you, you help me. Mesti settle…
a lot of lorry and bus drivers can hardly pass their SPM. expecting them to know the law is like asking them to study add maths.
just don’t let them pay the toll once identified, some are driving as if a motorcycle. still change lane immediately signaled or not at all though we’re already on their tails. and refuses to get back to the left once done overtaking.
You can’t have a solution to this matter other than very strict enforcement of the law like in other countries. In other countries like Australia, if commercial vehicles are involved in an accident as a result of carelessness, drive under influence of alcohol or drugs or road unworthiness of vehicles, they can be penalized heavily including jail terms. The owners or companies of these commercial vehicles must also bear the consequences and face the full brunt of the law. The only way to educate these commercial drivers is heavy penalty and jail terms. Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the existing law is heavy enough but the enforcement is too lacking. I travels the highway everyday and I can see commercial vehicles tailgating, speeding and using overtaking lanes. If enforcement is not sufficient and efficient, how about using road users dash cams recording of offenses and provide a report center avenue where these clips can be sent to for police action?
How these companies can still renew the road tax despite not settling the summons look so foolish by JPJ.
Cina ker India?
Here’s a simple suggestion… Jail time!
We believe soon our Anthony Loke do something if he still the best performance YB .
Mr Anthony Loke I suggest you review the dark tinted for back windscreen case/issues , please check this is bad implementation make big mistake , when we driving can’t see another front car and third break light , dangerous during driving follow front car which dark tinted back screen.
“offences and summons issued shows the lack of concern for the law and traffic rules” dia ni salah tengok masalah ni… isu tak bayar ni masalah dengan penguatkuasaan. Jika kena saman tp lori masih boleh renew roadtax, lesen boleh renew, sampai bila2 pun orang tak bayar.