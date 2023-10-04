175,909 summonses issued to commercial vehicles since 2018 still unsettled, RM52.77 mil owed – JPJ

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 4 2023 10:08 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has revealed that 175,909 summonses – totalling RM52.772 million in fines – issued to commercial vehicles have not been settled since 2018. According to JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan, out of the total, Selangor has the highest number of such cases, with 61,940 summonses ranging up to RM300 having been unpaid.

Stating that the high number of offences and summons issued shows the lack of concern for the law and traffic rules, he said the department is setting out to ensure that those that have been fined settle their outstanding dues so as to avoid any action taken against their companies, Bernama reports.

He added that checks on commercial vehicles would continue, with the department having begun a large-scale special operation, as announced last week. Lokman said that as soon as the operation was launched, action was taken against 55 lorries within an hour.

Out of the 239 offences identified, Lokman said 23 drivers were found to have expired licences or having no licence at all, but were behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle.

“Imagine 23 commercial vehicles being handled by drivers who do not have a licence or with their licence expired. This is certainly going to pose a serious danger to other road users, especially vehicles that are smaller in size,” he said.

“We know that whenever commercial vehicles are involved in accidents, their drivers do not suffer serious injuries, but others involved in the accidents may suffer serious injuries or in many cases, fatalities,” he added.

Fines don’t really seem to be deterring offenders, so what’s the solution? What do you think is needed to rectify the situation and improve safety? Share your views and suggestions in the comments section

