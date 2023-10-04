CAM EA4 previewed in Malaysia – fully electric van with 86.1 kWh battery, 136 PS and 400 km EV range

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 4 2023 5:29 pm

At the ongoing International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM), the Sendok Group previewed its next electric van called the CAM EA4. Much larger in size than the EC35 that was launched back in January last year, the EA4 is essentially a fully electric version of the Placer-X A4 currently sold by the company, which itself is based on the Joylong A4 (the EV version is known as the EW4).

According to the Sendok Group, the EA4 offers a range of 400 km following the NEDC standard and has a cargo volume of seven cubic metres. The latter is about on par with diesel-powered Placer-X A4 as well as the Foton iBlue, which is a comparable EV van sold in Malaysia but with less range.

An official spec sheet isn’t readily available for now – because the EA4 hasn’t been launched yet – but we can inference some details based on the Placer-X A4. For one, the EA4’s dimensions should be roughly the same at 4,840 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and with a wheelbase of 2,570 mm. Like the Placer-X A4, the EA4 should be offered in different panel and seat configurations.

As for the powertrain, the EA4 has a rear electric motor with a peak output of 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. The electric motor draws power from a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with a capacity of 86.1 kWh, which supports fast charging where a 20-100% state of charge takes 1.5 hours. The electric van also has an onboard AC charger that can handle up to 6.6 kW.

It isn’t known when the EA4 will go on sale here, but it’s expected to be soon so the Sendok Group can provide a wider range of all-electric commercial vehicles to customers here. Given the iBlue EV van retails from RM200,035, the EA4 should be priced at a level that is competitive at well.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.