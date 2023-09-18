2023 Foton iBlue EV van available in Malaysia – 50.23 kWh battery, 195 km range, 116 PS; from RM200k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Foton, Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 18 2023 12:52 pm

The Foton iBlue is available for purchase in Malaysia through Berjaya China Motor (BCM), with two versions offered to customers. The first is a panel van that retails for RM200,035 on-the-road without insurance, while the semi-panel version is RM207,035.

Also known as the View iBlue or iBlue V6 in certain markets, the iBlue is a fully electric van that has a rear cargo space of up to 7.1 cubic metres. The iBlue’s dimensions are as follows:

Length: 5,320 mm

Width: 1,695 mm

Height: 1,990 mm

Wheelbase: 3,050 mm

Rear cargo area length: 3,480 mm

Rear cargo area width: 1,540 mm

Rear cargo area height: 1,320 mm

As for the powertrain, the iBlue comes with a CATL-supplied lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides up to up to 195 km of range following the WLTP standard, or 235 km following NEDC standard. The battery powers rear-mounted electric motor and supports both AC (Type 2) and DC fast charging (CCS2).

The specifications are as follows:

Electric motor output: 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW) and 290 Nm

Battery capacity: 50.23 kWh

Range: 195 km (WLTP), 235 km (NEDC)

AC charging time: 20-80% in five hours, 20-100% in eight hours

DC charging time: 20-80% in 0.67 hours, 20-100% in 1.33 hours

2023 Foton iBlue spec sheet and price list; click to enlarge

Noted features include ABS with EBD, front brake discs and rear drum brakes as well as a rear window defroster. BCM also includes a vehicle telematics system with a three-year subscription (worth RM3,000), a 7 kW AC wall charger with installation and a two-year warranty (worth RM4,000) and RM1,000 worth of public charging credit valid for one year with each purchase.

The standard warranty is six years or 200,000 km, whichever comes first.

The Foton iBlue EV is already being used by Pos Malaysia for last-mile deliveries alongside the DFSK EC35 EV van and Modenas MEV-1, Oos Malaysia took delivery of 50 units of the Modenas electric motorcycle last month.

