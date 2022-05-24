In Cars, Dongfeng, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 May 2022 7:32 pm / 0 comments

QC Fleet Management has introduced the DFSK EC35 electric van for the Malaysian market. Officially launched earlier today, the delivery-oriented vehicle goes on sale here in two- and five-seater configurations, priced from RM130,000 (excluding registration and insurance).

Measuring in at 4,500 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and 2,000 mm tall, the van offers a rear access height of 1,270 mm, with a rear door access width of 1,440 mm. As for payload, the EC35 can handle 1,090 kg, comparable to a traditional petrol or diesel van, but with zero carbon emissions.

It’s powered by a 60 kW and 200 Nm electric motor, and performance specs include a top speed of 100 km/h and a travel range of 275 km (NEDC cycle) on a full charge, with a more realistic 200 km being touted with city driving.

The motor is juiced by a 38.7 kWh lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery, with a CCS charging connector allowing users to utilise AC and DC charging. At a rate of 6 kW, AC charging will take around six hours to fill up the battery, while rapid DC charging at a maximum rate of 40 kW brings the battery from a 20% to 80% state of charge in 35 minutes.

The EC35 features a ground clearance of 190 mm, which means the undercarriage is less likely to be damaged when going over bumps or potholes, and its extra-large windshield offers optimum visibility for the busy delivery driver.

Specifications and kit include automatic headlights, a nine-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity and four-inch stereo speakers, a rotary gear shift selector, a vehicle finder function on the remote control fob, power window and central locking.

Safety equipment includes ABS and EBD as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system. The EC35 also comes equipped with triple reverse sensors with distance approximation and a reverse camera, which is linked to the nine-inch display, and there’s also a pedestrian warning system, which emits a warning sound when the vehicle is cruising below 30 km/h.

According to QC Fleet Management, the EC35 is an attractive proposition to business users because of its cost efficiency, providing annual savings of around 33% in servicing costs compared to a traditional van, and in excess of 78% in daily fuel costs.

“Our range of electric vehicles offers practical sustainable solutions for companies involved in the last-mile deliveries, light and service industries, and SMEs. Many companies are looking for sustainable solutions to meet their transportation requirements. Contrary to popular opinion, going green doesn’t have to be expensive. The EC35 provides companies a way to reduce their carbon footprint and operational cost at the same time,” said QC Fleet Management MD Lim Khoon Yee.

The DFSK EC35 is available for sale and lease, with leasing tenure options being between three to five years. Purchasers, meanwhile, are covered with a five-year or 120,000 km warranty on the powertrain.