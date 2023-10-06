KL police to continue Ops Hormat traffic enforcement, says traffic law compliance improving as a result of it

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 6 2023 9:51 am

Kuala Lumpur police has announced that it will continue traffic enforcement activities as carried out under its Operasi Hormat Undang-Undang Jalan Raya in July and September. This was being done because the previous phases of the operation showed improved levels of compliance from motorists with regards to observing traffic rules and regulations.

According to KL police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, the two phases of the operation, which were carried out from July 3 to 31 and Sept 15 to 29, showed a significant difference in the number of summonses issued and the number of arrests made, Bernama reports.

He said the first phase of the operation saw a total of 174,390 summonses being issued, while the number of summonses dropped to 92,262 in the second phase. In terms of arrests, 309 people were detained for various criminal and traffic offences, while in phase two, that number reduced to 172 people.

“Traffic obstruction-related offences are the largest contributor of summonses at 143,673 for phase 1 and 72,301 in phase 2,” he said.

He said among the offences focused on in the operations were traffic obstruction, stopping in a yellow box, parking on footpaths, running a red light, driving without a valid driver’s licence and illegal or faulty (dirty or blurry) licence plates.

