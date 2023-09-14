KL police to run Op Hormat phase two from Sept 15 – targeting traffic law compliance around the city

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 14 2023 9:21 am

Police will be conducting the second phase of Operasi Hormat Undang-undang, or Op Hormat in Kuala Lumpur for two weeks beginning Friday, September 15 to drive further compliance with traffic rules and regulations, Bernama has reported.

The operation is being held for the second time following positive feedback from the public on the operation’s implementation the first time in July, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid. Following the month-long operation, 158,283 summonses were issued for traffic offences.

“As I have said, we want Kuala Lumpur to be safe and secure, [and] we also want them to adhere to regulations [regarding] parking, traffic signages and others. The objective is to ensure life in Kuala Lumpur is more orderly without undue obstruction during peak hours,” the KL police chief said.

The traffic operation will be carried out in its second phase during peak hours in mornings and evenings at 16 junctions throughout the capital, with the cooperation of the road transport department (JPJ), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the department of environment (JAS), and will involve around 1,000 officers and personnel, according to Bernama.

The junctions involved in the upcoming operation include those at Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Ampang, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Semarak, Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Bukit Bintang and Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Imbi and Jalan Sultan Ismail, among other locations, the report wrote.

