In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 1 August 2023 2:00 pm / 4 comments

Kuala Lumpur police has announced that the month-long Operasi Hormat Undang-undang Jalan Raya traffic operation saw a total of 158,283 summonses being issued for traffic offences. These included 902 summonses that were issued by other government agencies such as the road transport department (JPJ) and the department of environment.

According to city police chief commissioner Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, the highest number of summonses issued were for traffic obstruction offences (128,871 summonses), followed by pedestrian obstructions (4,979). Additionally, 1,405 motorists were fined for not obeying traffic lights, The Star reports. Previously, the police said 117,745 summonses had been issued in the first three weeks of the integrated operation.

“We also issued 4,732 summonses to locals who were detected operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, while 339 foreigners were also issued summonses for the same offence,” he said, adding that 200 vehicles were also confiscated during the operation period.

Mohd Shuhaily said police noted that the operation helped reduce the number of accidents and fatalities during the period. “Jalan Tengku Abdul Rahman had zero accidents,” he said. “As a result of this operation, motorists in the city have become more vigilant when on the road and are more wary of breaking traffic laws,” he added.

The month-long traffic operation in KL may have ended, but the cops aren’t easing up, as PDRM’s traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) has announced that it will be cracking down on traffic offences via a nationwide enforcement campaign called Op Pematuhan Peraturan Lalu Lintas soon.

During the operation, the police will be targeting various offences such as illegal parking, illegal number plates, illegal parking and traffic obstruction. Errant road users will also be educated on the dangers of not obeying traffic rules.

