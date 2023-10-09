2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+, from RM528k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / October 9 2023 6:05 pm

Following the Malaysian-market arrival of the facelifted Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+, we’ve had the opportunity to see the updated model in the metal and bring a live image gallery of the four-door coupé.

Priced from RM527,888 for the regular version and RM557,888 for the Street Style Edition (on-the-road without insurance for the prices of both), the updated CLA45S continues to pack the M139 turbocharged inline-four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 421 PS at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm to 5,250 rpm.

All four wheels are driven via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and the AMG Speedshift 8G eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This powertrain propels the CLA45S from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, and onwards to a top speed that is limited to 270 km/h.

New colours joining the palette in this facelift iteration are Hyper Blue (pictured here) and Spectral Blue, while Manufaktur Patagonia Red metallic and Manufaktur Mountain Grey magno are the available cost options; the latter is featured on the Street style Edition that is also depicted in this gallery.

As standard, the CLA45S is shod in 255/35R19 tyres on 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke, aero-optimised light-alloy wheels with a high-gloss rim flange; optional is the the 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged alloy wheel set. The included included AMG Night Package brings a high-gloss black finish for the front splitter, exterior mirror housing, as well as the belt and window line trim strip, along with black chrome-plated exhaust outlets.

Distinguishing the Street Style Edition from the ‘regular’ CLA45S are included options such as the Manufaktur Mountain Grey magno paint finish, side decals with the AMG logo and AMG chequered-flag pattern, and fluorescent orange highlights. Also on are the 19-inch AMG forged alloy wheel set in black with a machine-finished flange, plus the MG Night Package I and II, AMG Aerodynamics package and the AMG fuel filler cap.

Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ facelift interior; Street Style Edition (row below)

Inside, Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre upholstery and AMG Performance front seats are in order, while the Street Style Edition variant gets bright orange highlights along with “CLA45S” labels also in bright orange.

Further distinguishing the Street Style Edition are interior trim with the chequered patterns that mirror those of the exterior decals, orange contrast stitching, door sill trim with AMG lettering, a black interchangeable cover and interior ambient lighting in red.

New to the CLA45S facelift here is the Driving Assistance Package suite that brings Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Active Brake Assist, along with Active Parking Assist with 360-degree camera. Also included is the Guard 360 Vehicle Protection Plus.

Which of these versions of the Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ would be your pick? Check out the gallery below.

2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ facelift in Malaysia

2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ facelift, Street Style Edition in Malaysia

