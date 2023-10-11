S31 Nammi 01 compact EV coming to Malaysia via Pekema, Dongfeng – 200 km charge in 8 min

By Mick Chan / October 11 2023 2:37 pm

The Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (Pekema) has announced via a Facebook post (since deleted) that it will, with Dongfeng, be bringing the Nammi S31 to Malaysia.

The description on the Facebook post is brief, only saying that the Nammi S31’s arrival in Malaysia will be the result of a collaboration between Pekema and Dongfeng.

The S31 designation appears to be the codename for the first model to emerge from Dongfeng under the Nammi brand, according to Gasgoo, and that model is the Nammi 01 that made its debut at the end of August, and it aimed at competing in the compact electric vehicle market with the likes of the Wuling Air EV.

The Nammi 01 was reported at its debut to feature a single 163 hp electric motor powered by a battery with an energy density of 157 Wh per kg, and is said to be able to be recharged to gain 200 km of range in just eight minutes.

Dongfeng Nammi 01

Dongfeng stated that the first Nammi EV will use the new platform that will support solid-state batteries, though it did not specify at the time that the Nammi 01 specifically will get the solid-state battery on board.

According a report by CQ News, the Nammi 01 measures 4,030 mm long, 1,810 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm. The compact EV seats five, and offers two tyre sizes, 215/60R16 and 215/55R17, depending on specification.

The Nammi 01 is equipped with a lithium-iron phosphate battery, though the manufacturer’s Quantum Architecture No. 3 platform can support solid-state batteries for later introduction, the CQ News report added.

The Nammi brand aims to bring its first model to market in China in the fourth quarter of this year, and it plans to launch “one or two” new models in 2024. A further two models are planned for the domestic Chinese market by 2025, with an annual sales volume target of 400,000 units by 2025.

